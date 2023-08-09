The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 3rd June, 2023, which commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 12:40 P.M. has inter alia recommended Final Dividend @ 150% (i.e. Rs. 3.00/- per equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each) on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and the dividend will be paid within thirty days from the date of AGM provided the same is approved by the shareholders of the Company. The record date and the date of AGM for the year ended 31st March, 2023 shall be informed in due course In furtherance to the intimation dated ce June, 2023, with respect to recommendation of dividend, fixed Thursday, the 14th September, 2023, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of shareholders to Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2023 on Equity Shares. Record date for the purpose of AGM and Final Dividend is 14th September, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2023)