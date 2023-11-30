iifl-logo-icon 1
Megastar Foods Ltd EGM

Megastar Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM30 Nov 202323 Dec 2023
In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on November 30, 2023 at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 01:20 P.M have approved the agendas enclosed herewith. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR Regulation 2015 Please Find Attached Notice of EGM to be held on December 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM of the Members of the Company. MEGASTAR FOODS LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2023) Copies of newspaper publications notice of extra ordinary general meeting and e voting information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.12.2023) Dear Sir/Maam, Please find enclosed herewith Proceeding of EOGM held on December 23, 2023 held through Video Conferencing which was commenced at 11:19 AM and concluded on 11:29 AM. Kindly find the same. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.12.2023) Please Find Enclosed herewith Scrutinizer Report and Voting Results of EGM which is held on December 23, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/12/2023)

