|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited has submitted to the Exchange the Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|28 Jan 2024
|MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as per detailed letter attached. The Board Meeting to be held on 01/02/2024 has been revised to 02/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 01/02/2024 has been revised to 02/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024) MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on February 02, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.