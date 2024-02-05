|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|6 Feb 2024
|1 Mar 2024
|EGM:01.03.2024 MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited has informed the Exchange(s) regarding Dispatch of Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024) MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited has informed the Exchanges regarding the Brief Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, 1st March, 2024. MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited has informed the Exchange(s) regarding the Voting Results and the Scrutinizers Report for the e-voting in relation to EOGM held on Friday, 1st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/03/2024)
