Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2022-23 along with the Notice of the 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 26th September, 2023 at 12.30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).