EGM 16/03/2024 Notice for the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 16.03.2024 Mudunuru Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024) Outcome of the EGM held on 16.03.2024 Disclosure under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.03.2024)