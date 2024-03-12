Outcome of Board Meeting The outcome of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 12th March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.03.2024) Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 12th March 2024 in this regard, Proceedings of the Meetings, Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/03/2024) Revised Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 12th March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.03.2024)