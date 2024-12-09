iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

One 97 Communications Ltd AGM

817.9
(3.57%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:28 PM

One 97 CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM12 Sep 202418 Aug 2024
Newspaper Advertisement - 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company

One 97: Related News

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Dec 2024|07:21 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.

Read More
Paytm Stock Jumps 11% Post NPCI Nod

Paytm Stock Jumps 11% Post NPCI Nod

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Oct 2024|12:09 PM

After onboarding was delayed earlier in the year in accordance with RBI regulations, this clearance was conveyed via a letter dated October 22, 2024.

Read More
Paytm Gets a Zomato Lift

Paytm Gets a Zomato Lift

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Oct 2024|01:27 PM

In the second quarter of FY 2025, Paytm reported a profit of Rs 930 crore, exceeding forecasts.

Read More
Paytm stock jumps ~3% as shares worth ₹328 Crore change hands

Paytm stock jumps ~3% as shares worth ₹328 Crore change hands

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|03:12 PM

Reports stated that around 47.2 lakh Paytm shares were sold for an average price of ₹701 per share.

Read More
Paytm Gains Approval for Downstream Investment, Advances PA Licence

Paytm Gains Approval for Downstream Investment, Advances PA Licence

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2024|10:55 AM

The approval is a significant development for PPSL, as it paves the way for the company to move forward with its application for a payment aggregator (PA) licence.

Read More
Paytm Shares Up on Zomato Deal

Paytm Shares Up on Zomato Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Aug 2024|11:50 AM

Paytm shares jumped 2.5% on the BSE to a day high of Rs 559.65, while Zomato shares increased roughly 1% to Rs 257.80.

Read More
Paytm Shares Surge on SEBI Notice Clarification

Paytm Shares Surge on SEBI Notice Clarification

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Aug 2024|11:29 AM

This increase occurred following the company's clarification of the SEBI show-cause notice issued to founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

Read More
Sebi Issues Show-Cause Notices to Paytm Founder, Board

Sebi Issues Show-Cause Notices to Paytm Founder, Board

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2024|02:33 PM

According to the offer document, VSS Holdings Trust is fully owned by Sharma.

Read More
Paytm proposes revised remuneration structure for board members

Paytm proposes revised remuneration structure for board members

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Aug 2024|03:04 PM

Paytm is also seeking approval for the reappointment of Ravi Chandra Adusumalli, Elevation Capital's Founder and Co-Managing Partner.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR One 97 Communications Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.