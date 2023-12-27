|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|21 Dec 2023
|19 Jan 2024
|Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held Today i.e. December 21, 2023 Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.12.2023) Newspaper Advertisement- Disclosure under Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/12/2023) Corrigendum to Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company Newspaper Advertisement:- Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) to be held on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2024) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR, 2015 and Consolidated Report of Scrutinizer for remote e-voting and e-voting at the EOGM Outcome of EOGM held on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. through VC/OAVM Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, 2015 for alteration of Articles of Association (AOA) of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.01.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.