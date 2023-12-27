Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held Today i.e. December 21, 2023 Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.12.2023) Newspaper Advertisement- Disclosure under Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/12/2023) Corrigendum to Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company Newspaper Advertisement:- Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) to be held on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2024) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR, 2015 and Consolidated Report of Scrutinizer for remote e-voting and e-voting at the EOGM Outcome of EOGM held on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. through VC/OAVM Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, 2015 for alteration of Articles of Association (AOA) of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.01.2024)