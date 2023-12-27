iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd EGM

274.5
(-3.80%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Oriental Rail CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM21 Dec 202319 Jan 2024
Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held Today i.e. December 21, 2023 Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.12.2023) Newspaper Advertisement- Disclosure under Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/12/2023) Corrigendum to Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company Newspaper Advertisement:- Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) to be held on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2024) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR, 2015 and Consolidated Report of Scrutinizer for remote e-voting and e-voting at the EOGM Outcome of EOGM held on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. through VC/OAVM Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, 2015 for alteration of Articles of Association (AOA) of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.01.2024)

Oriental Rail: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.