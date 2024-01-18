This is to inform that Companys Share Transfer Books and Register of Members shall remain closed from Wednesday 18th September 2024 till 24th September 2024 for the purpose of determining the eligible members for remote e-voting and e-voting at 43 Annual General Meeting of the Company which is scheduled to be held on 25th September, 2024 at 12:30 pm. (IST) through video conferencing /other audio visual mode. Read less..