With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Tuesday, October 03, 2023, inter-alia, considered and approved Convening of an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to be held on Monday, October 30, 2023 at the registered office of the company at Lohia Head Road, Khatima - 262308, Distt. Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, India to approve adoption of Amended and Restated Articles of Association of the Company. Notice convening Extraordinary General Meeting of members of Polyplex Corporation Limited scheduled to be held on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 12:00 Noon (IST) through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/10/2023) Enclosed herewith Copy of Notice published in Business Standard - All Editions (English) and Uttar Ujala - Nainital edition (Hindi) on October 07, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2023) Summary of proceedings of EGM (First of FY 2023-24) of the Company held on October 30, 2023 through VC/ OAVM Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report on EGM held on October 30, 2023 Copy of Restated and Amended Articles of Association passed in the EGM held on October 30, 2023 Clarification on Amendment of Articles of Association (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2023)