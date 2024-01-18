iifl-logo-icon 1
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Dividend

85.2
(2.22%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:49:55 PM

Powergrid Infra. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend7 Nov 202412 Nov 202412 Nov 202433Final
Declaration of distribution of Rs. 3.00 per unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, comprising Rs. 1.91 per unit as interest, Rs. 0.60 per unit as taxable dividend, Rs. 0.26 per unit as exempt dividend, Rs. 0.22 per unit as repayment of SPV Debt and Rs. 0.01 per unit as treasury income
Dividend26 Jul 20241 Aug 20241 Aug 202433Final
Declaration of distribution of Rs. 3.00 per unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, comprising Rs. 1.99 per unit as interest, Rs. 0.31 per unit as taxable dividend, Rs. 0.13 per unit as exempt dividend, Rs. 0.55 per unit as repayment of SPV Debt and Rs. 0.02 per unit as treasury income.
Dividend22 May 202428 May 202428 May 202433Final
Declaration of distribution of Rs. 3.00 per unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, comprising Rs. 1.78 per unit as interest, Rs. 0.30 per unit as taxable dividend, Rs. 0.15 per unit as exempt dividend, Rs. 0.75 per unit as repayment of SPV Debt and Rs. 0.02 per unit as treasury income.
Dividend24 Jan 202430 Jan 202430 Jan 202433Final
POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 24, 2024.

