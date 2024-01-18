|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 Nov 2024
|12 Nov 2024
|12 Nov 2024
|3
|3
|Final
|Declaration of distribution of Rs. 3.00 per unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, comprising Rs. 1.91 per unit as interest, Rs. 0.60 per unit as taxable dividend, Rs. 0.26 per unit as exempt dividend, Rs. 0.22 per unit as repayment of SPV Debt and Rs. 0.01 per unit as treasury income
|Dividend
|26 Jul 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|3
|3
|Final
|Declaration of distribution of Rs. 3.00 per unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, comprising Rs. 1.99 per unit as interest, Rs. 0.31 per unit as taxable dividend, Rs. 0.13 per unit as exempt dividend, Rs. 0.55 per unit as repayment of SPV Debt and Rs. 0.02 per unit as treasury income.
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|28 May 2024
|28 May 2024
|3
|3
|Final
|Declaration of distribution of Rs. 3.00 per unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, comprising Rs. 1.78 per unit as interest, Rs. 0.30 per unit as taxable dividend, Rs. 0.15 per unit as exempt dividend, Rs. 0.75 per unit as repayment of SPV Debt and Rs. 0.02 per unit as treasury income.
|Dividend
|24 Jan 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|3
|3
|Final
|POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 24, 2024.
