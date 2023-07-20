Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors held today (i.e. 20th July, 2023) which commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 01:00 P.M. You are requested to kindly take the same on record and oblige. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2023 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the company have fixed 07th August, 2023 as cut off date (Record Date) to record the entitlement of shareholders to cast their votes at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 14th August, 2023. You are requested to take the same on record and oblige. Thanking You. Dear Sir/Madam, Please find attached herewith the notice of extra ordinary general meeting to be held on 14th August, 2023 at 12:30 P.M. through VC/OAVM. You are requested to take the same on record and oblige. Thanking You. Dear Sir/Madam, The Board of Directors of the company have fixed the date for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books from 08th August, 2023 to 14th August, 2023 (both days Inclusive) for the purpose of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 14th August, 2023 at 12:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. The intimation of the same is attached herewith. You are requested to kindly take on record the same and oblige. Thanking You. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2023) Dear Sir/Madam, Please find attached herewith outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 14th August, 2023 at 12:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. Thanking You. Dear Sir/Madam, Please find the attached herewith the proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 14th August, 2023 at 12:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. Thanking You. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2023) Dear Sir/Madam, Please find enclosed herewith Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting and e-voting at the e-EOGM held on 14th August, 2023 at 12:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Thanking You. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.08.2023)