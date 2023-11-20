Audited Consolidated Results March 31, 2023 A.G.M.& Rs.1.0000 per share(100%)Dividend (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 20.11.2023) Cancellation of Dividend With reference to the above subject, we would like to inform the Exchange that Dividend Event was not approved at AGM held on 30.12.2023 as members voted against the resolution seeking their approval. Since Dividend event is thus rescinded,we hereby confirm that Record Date for the same should be treated as cancelled (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)