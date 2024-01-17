Pursuant to Section 91 & other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and in accordance with the Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book shall remain closed from Wednesday, August 21, 2024 to Tuesday, August 27, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the Dividend, if approved by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.