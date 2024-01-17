|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|16 May 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Section 91 & other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and in accordance with the Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book shall remain closed from Wednesday, August 21, 2024 to Tuesday, August 27, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the Dividend, if approved by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.