RPG Cables Ltd merged Share Price

1,587
(5608.63%)
Aug 4, 2016|03:40:02 PM

RPG Cables Ltd merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

1,587

Prev. Close

27.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

1,587

Day's Low

1,587

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,579.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

RPG Cables Ltd merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

RPG Cables Ltd(merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

RPG Cables Ltd(merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:57 AM
Dec-2009Sep-2009Jun-2009Mar-2009
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.42%

Non-Promoter- 21.33%

Institutions: 21.33%

Non-Institutions: 45.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RPG Cables Ltd merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2009

Equity Capital

41.46

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

-14.51

Net Worth

26.95

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

RPG Cables Ltd merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT RPG Cables Ltd merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

R A Naik

Director

H C Dalal

Director

M K Kumar

Managing Director

Nikhil Gupta

Company Secretary

Chaitanya Zaveri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RPG Cables Ltd merged

Summary

RPG Telecom, formerly Karnataka Telecables, was jointly promoted by KSIIDC (Karnataka State Industrial Investment & Development Corporation) and Asian Cables Corporation (ACCL). It later changed its name to RPG Cables (RPGCL) on 21 Sep.92. RPGCL, a major player in the jelly-filled cable industry, set up a project with an installed capacity to manufacture 6.25 lac sophisticated equipments for Maillerfer, Switzerland; ETS Pourtier Pere Fils, France; DCM International, US; and Dussek Cambel, UK. The project was completed in 1987. It entered into a technical collaboration with Pheeps Dodage International Corporation (PDPC), US, for technical know-how to manufacture telephone cables. The plant was commissioned in Mar.87 and commercial production commenced in 1987. The DoT successfully completed manufacturing processes in 1986-87 and quality assurance programmes in 1987-88 (15 months).RPGCL promoted a joint venture - Sprint RPG India - which, in technical and financial collaboration with Sprint Mail, US, has launched E-mail services in eight major cities in India. It has entered into a tie-up with BICC, UK, to manufacture optical fibre cables in Mysore (inst. cap. : 40,000 fibre kmpa).In 2000-01 the company bagged orders from MTNL & BSNL.In the OFC segment the prospects looks promising where the company has already has expanded its capacity to 444,000 FKM. The Power Cables division has expanded its capacities at the new plant at Silvassa from 2000 Km to 3000 Km. The company restruc
QUICKLINKS FOR RPG Cables Ltd merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

