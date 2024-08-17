Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCables
Open₹1,587
Prev. Close₹27.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹1,587
Day's Low₹1,587
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,579.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
41.46
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
-14.51
Net Worth
26.95
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,208
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,363.85
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.35
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,423.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.75
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
R A Naik
Director
H C Dalal
Director
M K Kumar
Managing Director
Nikhil Gupta
Company Secretary
Chaitanya Zaveri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by RPG Cables Ltd merged
Summary
RPG Telecom, formerly Karnataka Telecables, was jointly promoted by KSIIDC (Karnataka State Industrial Investment & Development Corporation) and Asian Cables Corporation (ACCL). It later changed its name to RPG Cables (RPGCL) on 21 Sep.92. RPGCL, a major player in the jelly-filled cable industry, set up a project with an installed capacity to manufacture 6.25 lac sophisticated equipments for Maillerfer, Switzerland; ETS Pourtier Pere Fils, France; DCM International, US; and Dussek Cambel, UK. The project was completed in 1987. It entered into a technical collaboration with Pheeps Dodage International Corporation (PDPC), US, for technical know-how to manufacture telephone cables. The plant was commissioned in Mar.87 and commercial production commenced in 1987. The DoT successfully completed manufacturing processes in 1986-87 and quality assurance programmes in 1987-88 (15 months).RPGCL promoted a joint venture - Sprint RPG India - which, in technical and financial collaboration with Sprint Mail, US, has launched E-mail services in eight major cities in India. It has entered into a tie-up with BICC, UK, to manufacture optical fibre cables in Mysore (inst. cap. : 40,000 fibre kmpa).In 2000-01 the company bagged orders from MTNL & BSNL.In the OFC segment the prospects looks promising where the company has already has expanded its capacity to 444,000 FKM. The Power Cables division has expanded its capacities at the new plant at Silvassa from 2000 Km to 3000 Km. The company restruc
Read More
