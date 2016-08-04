RPG Cables Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
RPG CABLES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS OF
RPG CABLES LIMITED
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of RPG CABLES LIMITED as at
March 31, 2009, the Profit and Loss Account and also the Cash Flow
Statement of the Company for the year ended on that date. These financial
statements are the responsibility of the Companys Management. Our
responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based
on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with standards on auditing
generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes
examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures
in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the
accounting principles used and significant estimates made by the
Management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement
presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our
opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (The
Order) as amended by the Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment) Order,
2004 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A)
of Section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a
statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 3
above, we report that:
(i) we have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our
audit;
(ii) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of the books.
(iii) the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;
(iv) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash
Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting
standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956;
(v) on the basis of written representations received from the directors, as
on March 31, 2009, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of
the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2009 from being appointed as
a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the
Companies Act, 1956;
(vi) The company has not received the consideration for the assignment of
loans and advances in the earlier years from its erstwhile subsidiary
company. The net worth of that company is negative as per the latest
available audited financial statements of March 31, 2008. In the absence of
sufficient further information on the financial position of that company,
we are unable to ascertain recoverability of non-provided amount of Rs.5717
lacs outstanding as on the Balance Sheet date. The impact of such non-
provision on the financial statements is presently not ascertainable.
(vii) in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to
the explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information
required by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and subject
to our observation in para (vi) above, give a true and fair view in
conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:
(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
Company as at March 31, 2009;
(b) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the loss for the year
ended on that date; and
(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For N.M. RAIJI & CO.
Chartered Accountants
J.M. GANDHI
Partner
Membership No.: 37924
Place : Mumbai
Date : June 30, 2009
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT OF RPG CABLES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED
MARCH 31, 2009:
(Referred to in paragraph 3 of our report of even date):
(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.
(b) The Company has a phased program for verification of fixed assets over
a period of three years. According to the information and explanations
given to us, the Company has verified certain assets pursuant to the said
programme. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable
having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. The
discrepancies noticed on physical verification were not material and have
been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.
(c) During the year, substantial parts of the fixed assets have not been
disposed off and therefore it does not affect going concern assumption.
(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the
Management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by
the Management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, during the year the Company has maintained proper records of
inventory. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical
stocks and the book records were not material and have been properly dealt
with in the books of account.
(iii) The company has neither taken nor given any loans, secured or
unsecured from/to companies, firm or other parties covered in the register
maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the
size of the company and the nature of its business for the purchase of
inventory and fixed assets and with regards to the sale of goods and
services. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any major
weakness in the internal controls.
(v) Based on the audit procedures applied by us and the information and
explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that there
were no contracts or arrangements the particulars of which need to be
entered into the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies
Act, 1956.
(vi) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public.
(vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business.
(viii) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the
Company pursuant to the Order made by the Central Government for the
maintenance of Cost Records under section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act,
1956, and in our opinion, the prescribed accounts and records have prima
facie been made and maintained by the Company. We have not, however, made a
detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they
are accurate or complete.
(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the
Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities
undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education and
protection fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth
tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other material
statutory dues, applicable to it. According to the information and
explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable were in arrears, as
at March 31, 2009 for a period of more than six months from the date they
became payable.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the details
of statutory dues of sales tax, income tax, wealth tax, service tax, entry
tax, custom duty and excise duty/cess which have not been deposited on
account of disputes are given below:
(Rs. in Lacs)
Nature of Financial Forum where Amount
statutory year to dispute is
dues which pending
it pertains
Central 1995-96 to Central Excise & 65.30
Excise 2003-04 Service Tax Appellate
Tribunal.
1995-96 to Commissioner 2.41
2004-05 (Appeals)
Custom Duty 2002-03 Commissioner (Appeals) 3.00
Sales Tax 2001-02 Commissioner (Appeals) 31.05
1996-97 Sales Tax Appellate 2.60
Tribunal
Entry Tax 1997-98 Commissioner 53.80
1999-2002 (Appeals)
(x) The accumulated losses of the Company exceed 50% of its networth as at
the balance sheet date. Further the Company has incurred cash loss in the
current year and also in the immediately preceding financial year.
(xi) Based on our audit and on the basis of information and explanations
given to us, there were no defaults by the Company in respect of repayment
of principal and interest to banks / financial institutions.
(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way
of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
(xiii) The Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual benefit
fund/society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4 (xiii) of the Order are
not applicable to the Company.
(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, the company is not dealing in shares, securities and
debentures and other investments and therefore, the provisions of clause
4(xiv) of the order are not applicable to the company.
(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks and
financial institutions.
(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the
year the Company has not raised term loan.
(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the
Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been
utilised for long-term investment.
(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties and
companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956.
(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not issued any secured debentures during the year and there are
no outstanding for the earlier years.
(xx) During the year, the Company has not raised any money by way of a
public issue.
(xxi) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanations given to us, no material fraud on or by the
Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.
For N.M. RAIJI & CO.
Chartered Accountants
J.M. GANDHI
Partner
Membership No.: 37924
Place : Mumbai
Date : June 30, 2009