RPG Cables Ltd merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
41.46
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
-14.51
Net Worth
26.95
Minority Interest
Debt
177.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
Total Liabilities
204.49
Fixed Assets
44.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
80
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
Networking Capital
66.13
Inventories
13.81
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
65.81
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
76.42
Sundry Creditors
-67.21
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-22.7
Cash
14.07
Total Assets
204.49
