|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Apr 2024
|16 May 2024
|Intimation of EGM to be held on 16th May, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the registered office of the company EGM 16/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 12.04.2024) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of RTCL Limited held on May 16, 2024. Appointment of Ms. Asha Mittal as an Independent Director in Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held today, May 16, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024) Voting Results & Scrutinizers Report of EGM held on 16.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.