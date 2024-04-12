Intimation of EGM to be held on 16th May, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the registered office of the company EGM 16/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 12.04.2024) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of RTCL Limited held on May 16, 2024. Appointment of Ms. Asha Mittal as an Independent Director in Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held today, May 16, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024) Voting Results & Scrutinizers Report of EGM held on 16.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)