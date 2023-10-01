iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd Split

44.82
(1.63%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Rudra Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split5 Sep 202318 Oct 202318 Oct 2023105
Board approved:- Considered and approved Proposal of Split/sub- division of Companys 1 (one) equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each into 2 (two) equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company. Submission of Outcome of General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2023) Company has Fixed Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of existing shares and issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, RUDRA GLOBAL INFRA PRODUCTS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE RUDRA GLOBAL INFRA PRODUCTS LTD (539226) RECORD DATE 18.10.2023 PURPOSE Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 18/10/2023 DR-636/2023-2024 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE027T01015 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 18/10/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.10.2023) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20231012-10 dated October 12, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code RUDRA GLOBAL INFRA PRODUCTS LTD (539226) New ISIN No. INE027T01023 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- The new ISIN number given above, for the Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 18-10-2023 (DR-636/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 17.10.2023)

Rudra Global: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.