Board approved:- Considered and approved Proposal of Split/sub- division of Companys 1 (one) equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each into 2 (two) equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company. Submission of Outcome of General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2023) Company has Fixed Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of existing shares and issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, RUDRA GLOBAL INFRA PRODUCTS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE RUDRA GLOBAL INFRA PRODUCTS LTD (539226) RECORD DATE 18.10.2023 PURPOSE Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 18/10/2023 DR-636/2023-2024 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE027T01015 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 18/10/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.10.2023) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20231012-10 dated October 12, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code RUDRA GLOBAL INFRA PRODUCTS LTD (539226) New ISIN No. INE027T01023 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- The new ISIN number given above, for the Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 18-10-2023 (DR-636/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 17.10.2023)