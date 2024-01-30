|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|25 Jan 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|Outcome Of Board Meeting EGM on 21st February 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024) Corrigendum to notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024) Proceedings of EGM 21st February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.02.2024) Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/02/2024) Corrigendum to notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.