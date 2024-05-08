Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited (the Company) held on April30. 2024. Please find attached herewith Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 30-05-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2024) Report on proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting No. 01/2024-25 of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited (the company) held on Thursday, 30-05-2025 through video conference .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Voting Results of Extra ordinary General Meeting of the company held on 30-05-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)