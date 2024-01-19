|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Jan 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|EGM 13/02/2024 Notice of the EGM to be held on Tuesday, 13th February 2024 is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.01.2024) Attached is corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 13th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024) Submission of Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 13th February 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
