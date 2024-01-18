|Purpose
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Saurashtra Cement Limited Equity Rs.1.0000 per share(10%)Final Dividend
|Dividend
|12 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|1
|10
|Interim
|Intimation for declaration of Interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24 Declared an Interim dividend of Re. 1 (Rupee one only) per share on 11,09,26,070 equity shares of Rs. 10 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2023-24. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the Interim Dividend has been fixed as Friday, the 23rd February 2024 and the Interim Dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or before 13th March, 2024.
