|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Nov 2023
|17 Oct 2023
|As per Attached Intimation of AGM and E voting for the AGM to be held on 9th November 2023 Notice of Book Closure for the AGM to be held on 9th November 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/10/2023) Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 about Adjourned AGM of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2023) Intimation regarding Adjourned AGM to be held on 16th November, 2023 via audio/video conferencing facility. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2023) Proceedings of 27th Adjourned AGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/11/2023) Voting Results & Scrutinizers Report of the 27th Adjourned AGM of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/11/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.