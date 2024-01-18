Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, 18th May 2023, inter-alia, considered and approved: 1. Recommended dividend at the rate of 15% i.e. Rs. 1.50/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March 2023, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company.