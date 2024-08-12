|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|22 Dec 2023
|18 Jan 2024
|The Board of Directors in their meeting held on December 22, 2023 has approved issue of fully paid up bonus shares of Rs. 2 each in the ratio of 1:1 held by the members as on the record date to be fixed by the Board of Directors for the purpose thereof and approved the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means is enclosed. SINCLAIRS HOTELS LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/12/2023) Intimation of record date fixed for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the issuance of fully paid up bonus equity shares, is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.01.2024) Summary of proceedings of EGM is enclosed Details of voting results of the business transacted at the EGM held on January 18, 2024 along with copy of Scrutinizers Report is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024)
