Sinclairs Hotels Ltd EGM

104.99
(-2.17%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Sinclairs Hotels CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM22 Dec 202318 Jan 2024
The Board of Directors in their meeting held on December 22, 2023 has approved issue of fully paid up bonus shares of Rs. 2 each in the ratio of 1:1 held by the members as on the record date to be fixed by the Board of Directors for the purpose thereof and approved the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means is enclosed. SINCLAIRS HOTELS LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/12/2023) Intimation of record date fixed for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the issuance of fully paid up bonus equity shares, is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.01.2024) Summary of proceedings of EGM is enclosed Details of voting results of the business transacted at the EGM held on January 18, 2024 along with copy of Scrutinizers Report is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024)

Sinclairs Hotels: Related News

Sinclairs Hotels announces two new properties in Udaipur

Sinclairs Hotels announces two new properties in Udaipur

12 Aug 2024|12:49 PM

Sinclairs Palace Retreat Udaipur is a large resort spread across 5 acres of land on Haldighati Road, around 35 kilometres from Udaipur.

