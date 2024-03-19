|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|19 Mar 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|Register of members and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from April 19 2024 to April 25 2024 (both days inclusive). Please refer attachment. Book Closure For AGM And Dividend Register of members and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from April 19, 2024 to April 25, 2024 (both days inclusive). Please refer attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024)
