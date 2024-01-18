The Board of the Company have called the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Members on Saturday 30th September, 2023 at 12.00 Noon through video conferencing on zoom app. The venue of the meeting deemed to be at registered office of the Company at 37/39, Kantol Niwas, Modi Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001. The detailed Notice is the part of this disclosure which is annexed herewith. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Monday 25th September, 2023 to Saturday 30th September, 2023