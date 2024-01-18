iifl-logo-icon 1
Thakkers Developers Ltd Book Closer

183.5
(0.80%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Thakkers Develp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser7 Sep 202325 Sep 202330 Sep 2023
The Board of the Company have called the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Members on Saturday 30th September, 2023 at 12.00 Noon through video conferencing on zoom app. The venue of the meeting deemed to be at registered office of the Company at 37/39, Kantol Niwas, Modi Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001. The detailed Notice is the part of this disclosure which is annexed herewith. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Monday 25th September, 2023 to Saturday 30th September, 2023

