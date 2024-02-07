iifl-logo-icon 1
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd EGM

1,340
(-1.06%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Tinna Rubber CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM18 Jan 20247 Feb 2024
Outcome of the board meeting This is to inform you that, Pursuant to Regulation 30 (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We wish to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held at its Registered office on Thursday, 18th January, 2024 have inter-alia considered / approved in compliance with relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities Exchange Board of India, the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company that will be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 10:00 A.M through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Outcome of Extra Ordinary general Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024) Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

