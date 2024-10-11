Intimation under Regulations 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Members of the Company Submission of copy of newspaper advertisement - Notice of the EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.03.2024) Proceeding of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 22nd March 2024 Scrutinizers report and voting results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of UGRO Capital Limited held on Friday, 22nd March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024)