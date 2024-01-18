|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Jan 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|2
|100
|Interim
|In continuation of our letter dated 24th January, 2024, please note that the Board of Directors of V.I.P Industries Limited (the Company) at its meeting held on Tuesday, 30th January, 2024 which commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 3:30 p.m., at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, approved: Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24. Please take the above on your record and disseminate the same for information of the investors.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.