In continuation of our letter dated 24th January, 2024, please note that the Board of Directors of V.I.P Industries Limited (the Company) at its meeting held on Tuesday, 30th January, 2024 which commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 3:30 p.m., at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, approved: Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24. Please take the above on your record and disseminate the same for information of the investors.