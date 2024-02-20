|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|20 Feb 2024
|14 Mar 2024
|EGM 14/03/2024 The Notice for Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on March 14, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.02.2024) Withdrawal of Intimation of Book Closure dated March 01, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.03.2024) Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/03/2024) Scrutinizer Report for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 14th March, 2024. Voting Results for the Extra-Ordinary General meeting held on 14th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.03.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.