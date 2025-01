THE 49TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) OF THE COMPANY VEEJAY LAKSHMI ENGINEERING WORKS LTD, IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 13TH SEPTEMBER 2024 AND THE RECORD DATE FOR DETERMINING THE SHAREHOLDERS ENTITLED TO ATTEND THE AGM IS FIXED AS 06-09-2024. THE BOOK CLOSURE FOR THIS PURPOSE HAS BEEN FIXED FROM 07-09-2024 TO 13-09-2024 BOTH DAYS INCLUSIVE. THIS IS FOR THE INTIMATION OF ALL STAKEHOLDERS. Read less..