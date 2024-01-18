iifl-logo-icon 1
Vibrant Global Capital Ltd Dividend

59.99
(0.54%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:14:00 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend18 May 202413 Sep 2024-0.757.5Final
Recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.75/- per Equity Share (7.50%) on 2,29,07,380 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended 3 i s1 March 2024.
Dividend14 Feb 202426 Feb 202426 Feb 20241.2512.5Interim
The Board of Directors of the company, at their meeting held today, i.e. 14th February, 2024, have considered and approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs. 1.25/- (12.50%) per equity share on 2,29,07,380 equity shares of a face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year 2023-24. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board has fixed Monday, 26th February, 2024 as the Record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of interim dividend for FY 2023-24.

