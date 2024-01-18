|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|18 May 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|-
|0.75
|7.5
|Final
|Recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.75/- per Equity Share (7.50%) on 2,29,07,380 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended 3 i s1 March 2024.
|Dividend
|14 Feb 2024
|26 Feb 2024
|26 Feb 2024
|1.25
|12.5
|Interim
|The Board of Directors of the company, at their meeting held today, i.e. 14th February, 2024, have considered and approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs. 1.25/- (12.50%) per equity share on 2,29,07,380 equity shares of a face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year 2023-24. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board has fixed Monday, 26th February, 2024 as the Record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of interim dividend for FY 2023-24.
