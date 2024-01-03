iifl-logo-icon 1
Vinay Cements Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

24.66

5.83

20.54

yoy growth (%)

322.53

-71.59

Raw materials

-10.23

-2.09

0.83

As % of sales

41.5

35.86

4.06

Employee costs

-4.17

-3.91

-4.5

As % of sales

16.9

67.09

21.9

Other costs

-22.99

-32.34

-27.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

93.22

554.06

135.96

Operating profit

-12.73

-32.51

-11.05

OPM

-51.63

-557.02

-53.8

Depreciation

-2.08

-2.34

-3.18

Interest expense

-9.31

-10.35

-1.74

Other income

1.58

0.02

0.28

Profit before tax

-22.54

-45.19

-15.7

Taxes

-0.29

-2.12

1.47

Tax rate

1.31

4.7

-9.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-22.84

-47.31

-14.22

Exceptional items

0

-11.64

0

Net profit

-22.84

-58.96

-14.22

yoy growth (%)

-61.25

314.39

NPM

-92.61

-1,010.07

-69.23

