Vinay Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-22.54
-45.19
-15.7
Depreciation
-2.08
-2.34
-3.18
Tax paid
-0.29
-2.12
1.47
Working capital
-2.1
-42.55
Other operating items
Operating
-27.02
-92.21
Capital expenditure
-2.27
-0.27
Free cash flow
-29.3
-92.48
Equity raised
-37.88
80.09
Investing
0
0
Financing
88.83
53.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.63
40.73
