Vinay Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Vinay Cements Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-22.54

-45.19

-15.7

Depreciation

-2.08

-2.34

-3.18

Tax paid

-0.29

-2.12

1.47

Working capital

-2.1

-42.55

Other operating items

Operating

-27.02

-92.21

Capital expenditure

-2.27

-0.27

Free cash flow

-29.3

-92.48

Equity raised

-37.88

80.09

Investing

0

0

Financing

88.83

53.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

21.63

40.73

