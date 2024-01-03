iifl-logo-icon 1
Vinay Cements Ltd Balance Sheet

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

270.04

270.04

18.9

18.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-217.32

-223.51

-252.65

-191

Net Worth

52.72

46.53

-233.75

-172.1

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

218.99

214.77

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

52.72

46.53

-14.76

42.67

Fixed Assets

1.17

1.34

20.43

54.73

Intangible Assets

Investments

50.16

50.16

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-8.86

-5.14

-35.99

-12.28

Inventories

0.25

0.26

0.2

0.35

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.48

2.81

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.93

9.81

4.13

4.5

Sundry Creditors

-0.42

-0.48

-0.5

-0.76

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-16.1

-17.54

-39.82

-16.37

Cash

10.23

0.18

0.79

0.22

Total Assets

52.7

46.54

-14.77

42.67

