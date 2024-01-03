Vinay Cements Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
270.04
270.04
18.9
18.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-217.32
-223.51
-252.65
-191
Net Worth
52.72
46.53
-233.75
-172.1
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
218.99
214.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
52.72
46.53
-14.76
42.67
Fixed Assets
1.17
1.34
20.43
54.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
50.16
50.16
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-8.86
-5.14
-35.99
-12.28
Inventories
0.25
0.26
0.2
0.35
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.48
2.81
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.93
9.81
4.13
4.5
Sundry Creditors
-0.42
-0.48
-0.5
-0.76
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-16.1
-17.54
-39.82
-16.37
Cash
10.23
0.18
0.79
0.22
Total Assets
52.7
46.54
-14.77
42.67
