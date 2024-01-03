Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
142.43
-64.81
Op profit growth
-56.08
220.94
EBIT growth
-56.08
186.29
Net profit growth
-54.66
144.86
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-80.2
-442.79
-48.54
EBIT margin
-86.83
-479.33
-58.91
Net profit margin
-144.61
-773.4
-111.14
RoCE
-92.2
-85.24
RoNW
21.87
-110.46
RoA
-38.38
-34.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-21.52
-45.51
-20.26
Book value per share
-32.82
-12.09
31.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
2.03
10.34
-6.32
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
13
420.81
Inventory days
50.73
359.49
Creditor days
-93.71
-43.19
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.58
3.92
4.44
Net debt / equity
-1.28
-2.27
0.41
Net debt / op. profit
-3.87
-1.1
-1.7
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-39.66
-35.92
-7.51
Employee costs
-20.68
-48.36
-19.18
Other costs
-119.85
-458.5
-121.85
