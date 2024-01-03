iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vinay Cements Ltd Key Ratios

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vinay Cements Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

142.43

-64.81

Op profit growth

-56.08

220.94

EBIT growth

-56.08

186.29

Net profit growth

-54.66

144.86

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-80.2

-442.79

-48.54

EBIT margin

-86.83

-479.33

-58.91

Net profit margin

-144.61

-773.4

-111.14

RoCE

-92.2

-85.24

RoNW

21.87

-110.46

RoA

-38.38

-34.38

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-21.52

-45.51

-20.26

Book value per share

-32.82

-12.09

31.71

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

2.03

10.34

-6.32

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

13

420.81

Inventory days

50.73

359.49

Creditor days

-93.71

-43.19

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.58

3.92

4.44

Net debt / equity

-1.28

-2.27

0.41

Net debt / op. profit

-3.87

-1.1

-1.7

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-39.66

-35.92

-7.51

Employee costs

-20.68

-48.36

-19.18

Other costs

-119.85

-458.5

-121.85

Vinay Cements Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vinay Cements Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.