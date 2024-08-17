Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
270.04
270.04
18.9
18.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-217.32
-223.51
-252.65
-191
Net Worth
52.72
46.53
-233.75
-172.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
24.66
5.83
20.54
yoy growth (%)
322.53
-71.59
Raw materials
-10.23
-2.09
0.83
As % of sales
41.5
35.86
4.06
Employee costs
-4.17
-3.91
-4.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-22.54
-45.19
-15.7
Depreciation
-2.08
-2.34
-3.18
Tax paid
-0.29
-2.12
1.47
Working capital
-2.1
-42.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
322.53
-71.59
Op profit growth
-60.83
194.05
EBIT growth
-62.01
149.56
Net profit growth
-61.25
314.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
63.65
62.61
48.9
Excise Duty
10.27
9.89
0
Net Sales
53.38
52.7
48.9
Other Operating Income
7.69
10.52
0
Other Income
0
0
3.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,790.95
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.4
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,110.1
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,730.7
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Chandrashekar Kini
Director
Narendra Mantri
Director
Pradip Bansal
Company Secretary
Gourav Saboo
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vinay Cements Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.