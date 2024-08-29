we have to inform you that the Board of Directors have proposed final dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share plus special dividend of Rs 1.00 per equity share for the financial year ended 31/03/2024. Accordingly total proposed dividend for the year ended 31/03/2024, will be aggregate of the final dividend and special dividend amounting to Rs 2.50 per equity share. Thus, the total Dividend will be 25% on face value of Rs.10/- per equity share, subject to approval by the members of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting besides audited annual financial results for the F.Y. 2023-24 both Standalone and Consolidated were approved.