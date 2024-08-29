iifl-logo-icon 1
VLS Finance Ltd Dividend

302.75
(-1.27%)
Jan 17, 2025|02:14:52 PM

VLS Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend28 May 202420 Sep 2024-1.515Final
we have to inform you that the Board of Directors have proposed final dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share plus special dividend of Rs 1.00 per equity share for the financial year ended 31/03/2024. Accordingly total proposed dividend for the year ended 31/03/2024, will be aggregate of the final dividend and special dividend amounting to Rs 2.50 per equity share. Thus, the total Dividend will be 25% on face value of Rs.10/- per equity share, subject to approval by the members of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting besides audited annual financial results for the F.Y. 2023-24 both Standalone and Consolidated were approved.
Dividend28 May 202420 Sep 2024-110Special
we have to inform you that the Board of Directors have proposed final dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share plus special dividend of Rs 1.00 per equity share for the financial year ended 31/03/2024. Accordingly total proposed dividend for the year ended 31/03/2024, will be aggregate of the final dividend and special dividend amounting to Rs 2.50 per equity share. Thus, the total Dividend will be 25% on face value of Rs.10/- per equity share, subject to approval by the members of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting besides audited annual financial results for the F.Y. 2023-24 both Standalone and Consolidated were approved.

VLS Finance: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

Read More
Read More

