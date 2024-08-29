|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|-
|1.5
|15
|Final
|we have to inform you that the Board of Directors have proposed final dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share plus special dividend of Rs 1.00 per equity share for the financial year ended 31/03/2024. Accordingly total proposed dividend for the year ended 31/03/2024, will be aggregate of the final dividend and special dividend amounting to Rs 2.50 per equity share. Thus, the total Dividend will be 25% on face value of Rs.10/- per equity share, subject to approval by the members of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting besides audited annual financial results for the F.Y. 2023-24 both Standalone and Consolidated were approved.
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|-
|1
|10
|Special
|we have to inform you that the Board of Directors have proposed final dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share plus special dividend of Rs 1.00 per equity share for the financial year ended 31/03/2024. Accordingly total proposed dividend for the year ended 31/03/2024, will be aggregate of the final dividend and special dividend amounting to Rs 2.50 per equity share. Thus, the total Dividend will be 25% on face value of Rs.10/- per equity share, subject to approval by the members of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting besides audited annual financial results for the F.Y. 2023-24 both Standalone and Consolidated were approved.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.