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BSE Dollex 30

BSE Dollex 30 SHARE PRICE

6,899.1

(-58.33)negative-bottom arrow(-0.83%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:32 PM

Open

6,935.15

Prev. Close

6,957.44

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

6,884.5

Select price range

6,936.17

Performance

One Week (%)

1.31

One Month (%)

9.51

One Year (%)

-9.18

YTD (%)

9.9

Invest wise with Expert advice

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BSE Dollex 30 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Asian Paints Ltd

2,555.4

2,562.2

2,508

20,363

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,393.05

2,408.2

2,310

2,77,871

ITC Ltd

306.3

310.55

305.7

4,60,722

Trent Ltd

4,422

4,493.9

4,340.3

1,11,403

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

4,020.45

4,070.95

4,019.55

95,924

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,198.85

3,250.45

3,192.85

22,226

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,363.1

1,365

1,350

2,72,402

Tata Steel Ltd

212

213.2

210.6

10,20,900

Titan Company Ltd

4,453.65

4,491.6

4,441.45

9,714

State Bank of India

1,104.8

1,117.25

1,100.25

3,81,155

Bharat Electronics Ltd

448.2

451.55

444.8

4,79,405

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

378.75

382.9

377.95

7,86,539

Infosys Ltd

1,258.4

1,298.3

1,255.55

5,69,059

Bajaj Finance Ltd

938.5

946.15

930.1

1,60,164

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

1,659.6

1,671.1

1,652.5

51,127

HDFC Bank Ltd

803.5

813

801.7

5,12,497

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

2,510

2,587.95

2,504.05

1,80,011

ICICI Bank Ltd

1,370.3

1,379.3

1,365.05

2,23,142

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

320.45

321

316.1

1,00,939

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

13,410.2

13,520.8

13,333.1

6,821

Axis Bank Ltd

1,387.15

1,390.8

1,366.1

76,224

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,286.1

1,380

1,284.1

14,18,287

NTPC Ltd

405.35

406.2

394.65

8,89,969

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,839.6

1,872.95

1,835.5

31,884

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,407.2

1,475.5

1,405.1

2,91,327

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

1,592.95

1,598.15

1,581.65

86,153

UltraTech Cement Ltd

12,094.2

12,115

12,005

2,033

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

1,848.15

1,858

1,836.8

8,910

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

4,692.8

4,711.4

4,627

19,038

Eternal Ltd

261

261.5

256.45

10,56,868

Invest wise with Expert advice

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Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Top NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.

30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.

29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

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