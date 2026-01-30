₹6,899.1
(-58.33)(-0.83%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:32 PM
Open
₹6,935.15
Prev. Close
₹6,957.44
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹6,884.5
₹6,936.17
Performance
One Week (%)
1.31
One Month (%)
9.51
One Year (%)
-9.18
YTD (%)
9.9
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,555.4
2,562.2
2,508
20,363
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,393.05
2,408.2
2,310
2,77,871
ITC Ltd
306.3
310.55
305.7
4,60,722
Trent Ltd
4,422
4,493.9
4,340.3
1,11,403
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
4,020.45
4,070.95
4,019.55
95,924
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,198.85
3,250.45
3,192.85
22,226
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,363.1
1,365
1,350
2,72,402
Tata Steel Ltd
212
213.2
210.6
10,20,900
Titan Company Ltd
4,453.65
4,491.6
4,441.45
9,714
State Bank of India
1,104.8
1,117.25
1,100.25
3,81,155
Bharat Electronics Ltd
448.2
451.55
444.8
4,79,405
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
378.75
382.9
377.95
7,86,539
Infosys Ltd
1,258.4
1,298.3
1,255.55
5,69,059
Bajaj Finance Ltd
938.5
946.15
930.1
1,60,164
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
1,659.6
1,671.1
1,652.5
51,127
HDFC Bank Ltd
803.5
813
801.7
5,12,497
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
2,510
2,587.95
2,504.05
1,80,011
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,370.3
1,379.3
1,365.05
2,23,142
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
320.45
321
316.1
1,00,939
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
13,410.2
13,520.8
13,333.1
6,821
Axis Bank Ltd
1,387.15
1,390.8
1,366.1
76,224
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,286.1
1,380
1,284.1
14,18,287
NTPC Ltd
405.35
406.2
394.65
8,89,969
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,839.6
1,872.95
1,835.5
31,884
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,407.2
1,475.5
1,405.1
2,91,327
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,592.95
1,598.15
1,581.65
86,153
UltraTech Cement Ltd
12,094.2
12,115
12,005
2,033
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,848.15
1,858
1,836.8
8,910
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
4,692.8
4,711.4
4,627
19,038
Eternal Ltd
261
261.5
256.45
10,56,868
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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