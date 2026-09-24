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BSE REITS and Commercial Real Estate Index

BSE REITS and Comme. Real Estate SHARE PRICE

1,548.12

(-4.16)negative-bottom arrow(-0.26%)

24 Sep , 2026 | 03:59 PM

Open

1,550.77

Prev. Close

1,552.28

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

1,546.5

Select price range

1,562.14

Performance

One Week (%)

1.51

One Month (%)

2.11

One Year (%)

-

YTD (%)

2.11

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BSE REITS and Comme. Real Estate LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

1,207.8

1,262.75

1,190.3

49,141

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Top NEWS

SENSEX Nifty Today: Nifty Settles at 23,063; Sensex Crashes1200 Points as Crude Oil Surges Above $105; India VIX Jumps 25%

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Nifty Today: Indian markets faced heavy selling pressure as Nifty fell 370 points, crude oil surged above $105 and India VIX jumped 25%. US bond yields and geopolitical tensions added to market volatility.

24 Sep 2026|04:31 PM

NSE IPO Opens Tomorrow: ‘Unexpectedly Large’ Demand, Anchor Book Cut; Track GMP

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The NSE IPO opens on September 17 with a price band of ₹1,700–₹1,785 per share. NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan said demand has been unexpectedly large, while the GMP has cooled to ₹145 from ₹218 on September 11.

16 Sep 2026|11:13 AM

Nifty50, Sensex rise as investors look for Technical Rebound; Crude Oil, FED Decision in focus

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Indian stock markets opened higher on September 16 after the Nifty 50 closed at a five-month low. Sensex and Nifty are attempting a technical rebound, while crude oil, US Treasury yields, the Fed decision and IPO activity remain key market triggers.

16 Sep 2026|10:26 AM

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