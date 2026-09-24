1,548.12
(-4.16)(-0.26%)
24 Sep , 2026 | 03:59 PM
Open
1,550.77
Prev. Close
1,552.28
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
1,546.5
1,562.14
Performance
One Week (%)
1.51
One Month (%)
2.11
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
2.11
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
1,207.8
1,262.75
1,190.3
49,141
Invest wise with Expert advice
Nifty Today: Indian markets faced heavy selling pressure as Nifty fell 370 points, crude oil surged above $105 and India VIX jumped 25%. US bond yields and geopolitical tensions added to market volatility.
24 Sep 2026|04:31 PM
The NSE IPO opens on September 17 with a price band of ₹1,700–₹1,785 per share. NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan said demand has been unexpectedly large, while the GMP has cooled to ₹145 from ₹218 on September 11.
16 Sep 2026|11:13 AM
Indian stock markets opened higher on September 16 after the Nifty 50 closed at a five-month low. Sensex and Nifty are attempting a technical rebound, while crude oil, US Treasury yields, the Fed decision and IPO activity remain key market triggers.
16 Sep 2026|10:26 AM
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