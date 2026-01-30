₹4,410.55
(-1,573.7)(-26.29%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹4,430.95
Prev. Close
₹5,984.25
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
2.1
PE
24.77
PB
24.77
₹4,404.6
₹4,434.3
Performance
One Week (%)
2.1
One Month (%)
9.14
One Year (%)
-2.27
YTD (%)
7.44
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,558
2,564.7
2,500
5,22,900
Cipla Ltd
1,235
1,236.3
1,222
5,80,035
Nestle India Ltd
1,412.4
1,425.2
1,386
58,19,429
Hindalco Industries Ltd
1,033.6
1,036.4
1,017
25,95,386
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,400.7
2,408
2,310.4
29,63,822
Trent Ltd
4,420.1
4,498
4,336.6
16,88,774
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
1,188.8
1,189.2
1,139.8
25,03,783
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd
365.5
366.5
353.4
65,52,265
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,220.6
1,221.8
1,208.1
7,11,368
Infosys Ltd
1,257.5
1,297.7
1,255.9
1,30,28,562
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
1,660.7
1,672
1,652.4
9,02,107
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
2,511.4
2,580
2,508.8
27,02,214
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,284.8
1,358
1,284
2,27,42,391
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
282.75
285.05
282.6
41,89,393
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,408
1,476.5
1,406.4
39,90,046
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
1,018
1,020
1,008
7,18,509
UltraTech Cement Ltd
12,090
12,120
12,001
95,649
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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