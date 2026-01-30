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Nifty50 Shariah

Nifty50 Shariah SHARE PRICE

4,410.55

(-1,573.7)negative-bottom arrow(-26.29%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM

Open

4,430.95

Prev. Close

5,984.25

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

2.1

PE

24.77

PB

24.77

4,404.6

Select price range

4,434.3

Performance

One Week (%)

2.1

One Month (%)

9.14

One Year (%)

-2.27

YTD (%)

7.44

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Nifty50 Shariah LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Asian Paints Ltd

2,558

2,564.7

2,500

5,22,900

Cipla Ltd

1,235

1,236.3

1,222

5,80,035

Nestle India Ltd

1,412.4

1,425.2

1,386

58,19,429

Hindalco Industries Ltd

1,033.6

1,036.4

1,017

25,95,386

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,400.7

2,408

2,310.4

29,63,822

Trent Ltd

4,420.1

4,498

4,336.6

16,88,774

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

1,188.8

1,189.2

1,139.8

25,03,783

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd

365.5

366.5

353.4

65,52,265

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

1,220.6

1,221.8

1,208.1

7,11,368

Infosys Ltd

1,257.5

1,297.7

1,255.9

1,30,28,562

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

1,660.7

1,672

1,652.4

9,02,107

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

2,511.4

2,580

2,508.8

27,02,214

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,284.8

1,358

1,284

2,27,42,391

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

282.75

285.05

282.6

41,89,393

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,408

1,476.5

1,406.4

39,90,046

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

1,018

1,020

1,008

7,18,509

UltraTech Cement Ltd

12,090

12,120

12,001

95,649

Invest wise with Expert advice

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Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Top NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.

30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.

29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

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