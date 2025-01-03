STOCK PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS IN SHARE MARKET

Company Name
LTP
Day (%)
1 Week (%)
1 Month (%)
|Adani Enterprises Ltd
|2,564.6
|-1.27
|8.12
|5.77
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
|1,199.55
|-2.16
|-1.47
|0.83
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
|7,298.35
|-1.66
|2.19
|5.02
|Asian Paints Ltd
|2,335.95
|-0.31
|3.61
|-5.50
|Axis Bank Ltd
|1,084.9
|-0.16
|0.86
|-4.45
|Bajaj Auto Ltd
|8,965.7
|-1.25
|2.18
|-0.62
|Bajaj Finance Ltd
|7,407.25
|0.24
|8.38
|11.07
|Bajaj Finserv Ltd
|1,701.1
|0.03
|9.03
|6.51
|Bharat Electronics Ltd
|291.95
|-1.63
|0.44
|-3.28
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
|296.4
|-0.17
|0.44
|0.88
|Bharti Airtel Ltd
|1,598.85
|-0.67
|0.64
|-2.03
|Britannia Industries Ltd
|4,834.1
|0.97
|0.46
|-2.41
|Cipla Ltd
|1,511.25
|-1.73
|3.25
|1.95
|Coal India Ltd
|393.65
|0.18
|1.60
|-6.81
|Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
|1,352.65
|-1.63
|1.37
|12.46
|Eicher Motors Ltd
|5,310.75
|0.05
|10.60
|10.12
|Grasim Industries Ltd
|2,510
|-1.33
|2.52
|-5.52
|HCL Technologies Ltd
|1,946.65
|-1.30
|3.68
|5.38
|HDFC Bank Ltd
|1,749.2
|-2.48
|0.09
|-0.62
|HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
|623
|0.46
|-1.02
|-3.16
|Hero MotoCorp Ltd
|4,243.1
|-1.59
|0.80
|-9.23
|Hindalco Industries Ltd
|591.15
|-1.31
|-4.75
|-9.58
|Hindustan Unilever Ltd
|2,406.25
|1.53
|1.61
|-4.39
|ICICI Bank Ltd
|1,265.05
|-1.98
|-0.56
|-1.00
|IndusInd Bank Ltd
|997.9
|0.66
|6.51
|0.24
|Infosys Ltd
|1,938.75
|-0.98
|2.70
|4.17
|ITC Ltd
|481.6
|-1.52
|2.60
|2.54
|JSW Steel Ltd
|915.05
|0.28
|-0.23
|-7.76
|Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
|1,838.65
|0.08
|4.68
|4.65
|Larsen & Toubro Ltd
|3,659.9
|-1.44
|2.36
|0.25
|Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
|3,190.55
|-0.64
|7.84
|6.42
|Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
|11,934.25
|0.78
|8.65
|5.30
|Nestle India Ltd
|2,232.7
|1.48
|2.31
|-2.43
|NTPC Ltd
|339.85
|0.55
|1.06
|-5.64
|Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
|258.89
|5.21
|2.50
|-4.50
|Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
|316.05
|0.29
|1.63
|-3.84
|Reliance Industries Ltd
|1,251.15
|0.75
|2.06
|-5.15
|SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
|1,447.7
|1.79
|0.90
|0.00
|Shriram Finance Ltd
|3,048.35
|-0.38
|4.46
|-1.14
|State Bank of India
|793.4
|-0.97
|-1.31
|-4.20
|Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
|1,849.65
|-1.51
|1.98
|3.86
|Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
|4,099.9
|-1.82
|0.38
|-2.08
|Tata Consumer Products Ltd
|939.45
|1.05
|3.21
|-2.86
|Tata Motors Ltd
|790.4
|3.31
|3.26
|-3.16
|Tata Steel Ltd
|138.36
|0.13
|-1.57
|-5.64
|Tech Mahindra Ltd
|1,689.45
|-2.17
|1.70
|-1.04
|Titan Company Ltd
|3,451.65
|1.85
|2.13
|2.60
|Trent Ltd
|7,307.7
|-0.18
|3.60
|7.49
|UltraTech Cement Ltd
|11,786
|-0.10
|2.92
|1.16
|Wipro Ltd
|294.45
|-3.08
|-0.28
|3.89
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
