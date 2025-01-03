iifl-logo-icon 1
Performance Analysis

STOCK PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS IN SHARE MARKET

Company Name
LTP
Day (%)
1 Week (%)
1 Month (%)
Adani Enterprises Ltd2,564.6-1.278.125.77
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd1,199.55-2.16-1.470.83
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd7,298.35-1.662.195.02
Asian Paints Ltd2,335.95-0.313.61-5.50
Axis Bank Ltd1,084.9-0.160.86-4.45
Bajaj Auto Ltd8,965.7-1.252.18-0.62
Bajaj Finance Ltd7,407.250.248.3811.07
Bajaj Finserv Ltd1,701.10.039.036.51
Bharat Electronics Ltd291.95-1.630.44-3.28
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd296.4-0.170.440.88
Bharti Airtel Ltd1,598.85-0.670.64-2.03
Britannia Industries Ltd4,834.10.970.46-2.41
Cipla Ltd1,511.25-1.733.251.95
Coal India Ltd393.650.181.60-6.81
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd1,352.65-1.631.3712.46
Eicher Motors Ltd5,310.750.0510.6010.12
Grasim Industries Ltd2,510-1.332.52-5.52
HCL Technologies Ltd1,946.65-1.303.685.38
HDFC Bank Ltd1,749.2-2.480.09-0.62
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd6230.46-1.02-3.16
Hero MotoCorp Ltd4,243.1-1.590.80-9.23
Hindalco Industries Ltd591.15-1.31-4.75-9.58
Hindustan Unilever Ltd2,406.251.531.61-4.39
ICICI Bank Ltd1,265.05-1.98-0.56-1.00
IndusInd Bank Ltd997.90.666.510.24
Infosys Ltd1,938.75-0.982.704.17
ITC Ltd481.6-1.522.602.54
JSW Steel Ltd915.050.28-0.23-7.76
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd1,838.650.084.684.65
Larsen & Toubro Ltd3,659.9-1.442.360.25
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd3,190.55-0.647.846.42
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd11,934.250.788.655.30
Nestle India Ltd2,232.71.482.31-2.43
NTPC Ltd339.850.551.06-5.64
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd258.895.212.50-4.50
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd316.050.291.63-3.84
Reliance Industries Ltd1,251.150.752.06-5.15
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd1,447.71.790.900.00
Shriram Finance Ltd3,048.35-0.384.46-1.14
State Bank of India793.4-0.97-1.31-4.20
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd1,849.65-1.511.983.86
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd4,099.9-1.820.38-2.08
Tata Consumer Products Ltd939.451.053.21-2.86
Tata Motors Ltd790.43.313.26-3.16
Tata Steel Ltd138.360.13-1.57-5.64
Tech Mahindra Ltd1,689.45-2.171.70-1.04
Titan Company Ltd3,451.651.852.132.60
Trent Ltd7,307.7-0.183.607.49
UltraTech Cement Ltd11,786-0.102.921.16
Wipro Ltd294.45-3.08-0.283.89

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

