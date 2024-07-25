iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Axis Bank reports 4% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit; stock slumps ~7%

25 Jul 2024 , 11:49 AM

Axis Bank on Wednesday declared a standalone net profit of ₹6,035 Crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, up 4% from ₹5,797 Crore in the previous year.

The profit was lower than the Street’s forecast of ₹6,348 Crore. The interest income for the reported quarter was ₹30,061 Crore, up 18% from ₹25,557 Crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The lender spent ₹16,613 Crore on interest during the reported quarter, up from ₹13,598 Crore the previous year. It increased by 22% YoY.

Axis Bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) for the reporting quarter were 1.54%, down from 1.96% in Q1FY24 and 1.43% in Q4FY24.

Gross NPAs totalled ₹16,211.34 Crore in Q1FY25, up from ₹15,127.12 Crore in Q4FY24 but down from ₹18,158.23 Crore in Q1FY24.

As of June 30, the bank’s advances totalled ₹9,80,092 Crore, up 14% year on year and 2% quarterly. Retail loans climbed 18% YoY to ₹5,85,112 Crore, accounting for 60% of the bank’s net advances. Meanwhile, house loans increased by 6% year on year, personal loans by 29%, credit card advances by 22%, and Small Business Banking (SBB) by 26% year on year and 2% quarter on quarter, according to the bank’s report.

The bank’s balance sheet climbed 13% year on year to ₹14,68,163 Crore as of June 30, 2024. On a month-end basis, total deposits increased by 13% year on year, with current account deposits increasing by 12% and total term deposits increasing by 20% year on year and 1% quarter on quarter.

At around 11.44 AM, Axis Bank was trading 6.43% lower at ₹1,159.60 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,239.25 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,200, and ₹1,155.50, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Axis Bank
  • Axis Bank news
  • Axis Bank Q1
  • Axis Bank Update
  • Axis bank Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.