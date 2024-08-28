iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Bank of Baroda Raises ₹5,000 Crore with 7.30% Bonds

28 Aug 2024 , 02:49 PM

Bank of Baroda has successfully raised ₹5,000 Crore by issuing long-term infrastructure bonds at a 7.30% annual coupon rate. The bond issuance was completed on August 27, 2024.

The bank’s bond issue attracted strong investor interest, with total demand reaching ₹15,020 Crore from 146 bids. The final pricing of the bonds was set at a competitive rate of 7.30% per annum.

At the time of writing, shares of Bank of Baroda is trading at ₹248 which is a 1.11% dip than the previous close. Bank of Baroda has witnessed a 30% gain since the beginning of the year, and 6% gain since the beginning of the year.

The bank accepted bids worth ₹5,000 Crore, surpassing the base issue size of ₹2,000 Crore and including a greenshoe option of ₹3,000 Crore.

The subscription rate for the base issue was 7.5 times, and 3 times for the total issue size. These bonds are senior, unsecured, and listed with a fixed maturity of 10 years. Rated ‘AAA’ with a Stable outlook by CRISIL and India Ratings, these bonds are also taxable.

Bank of Baroda, headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, is the third-largest public sector bank in India and ranked 586 on the Forbes Global 2000 list as of 2023.

Related Tags

  • Bank of Baroda
  • Bank of Baroda news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.