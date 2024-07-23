iifl-logo

Jakson Green Bags ₹296 Crore Credit from First Abu Dhabi Bank

23 Jul 2024 , 10:15 AM

Jakson Green announced on Monday that it has secured a credit facility of ₹296 Crore from UAE-based First Abu Dhabi Bank. The company plans to utilize this financing to expand its international business, starting with an investment in Uzbekistan.

The credit facility, amounting to ₹2.96 billion, will be used for the upcoming solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage project in Uzbekistan.

This project in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, involves the construction and operation of a 250 MW solar power plant, coupled with an integrated battery energy storage system (BESS) of 63 MW/126 MWh.

Securing this credit facility marks a significant milestone for Jakson Green as it enters Uzbekistan’s renewable energy sector.

Jakson Green aims to expand its global reach, targeting regions such as the Middle East, Africa, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Europe.

Jakson Green is the renewable energy arm of Jakson Group, a platform focused on the energy transition. The company specializes in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), independent power production (IPP), integrated hydrogen projects (IHP), and operations and maintenance (O&M) of new energy assets.

Jakson Green’s portfolio spans solar energy, utility-scale energy storage, waste-to-energy, fuel cell technologies, green hydrogen, and green ammonia projects.

As both a power producer and infrastructure provider in the renewable sector, Jakson Green offers a unique understanding of risk-return dynamics. The company is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences throughout its projects, leveraging its expertise in the renewable energy sector.

 

