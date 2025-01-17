RBI Injects ₹40,000 Crore Through Dual Auctions

On Thursday, a day after the banking system liquidity shortfall crossed the ₹2 lakh crore mark, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made two distinct injections of slightly more than ₹40,000 crore into the banking system.

The RBI injected ₹9,892 crore through the government securities buyback window and ₹30,760 crore through bids at the overnight variable rate repo (VRR) auction. In the repurchase operation, it only took 33% of the notified amount, rejecting bids at higher rates, whereas in the VRR case, it accepted 61%.

The next daily VRR auction for ₹50,000 crore was also announced by the RBI on Friday. On Monday, this transaction will be reversed.

As of Wednesday, the banking system’s liquidity was in shortfall by ₹2.2 lakh crore, compared to an average deficit of ₹1.5 lakh crore in January, according to RBI statistics.

Bids of ₹30,760 crore were placed in the inaugural daily overnight VRR auction for ₹50,000 crore. According to data, 6.51% of bids were accepted.

In addition, the RBI held a 14-day VRR auction on January 10 and a five-day VRR sale on January 15. According to analysts, this is the cause of the weak demand during this period, suggesting that certain banks had adequate liquidity.

