iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RBI Injects ₹40,000 Crore Through Dual Auctions

17 Jan 2025 , 10:42 AM

On Thursday, a day after the banking system liquidity shortfall crossed the ₹2 lakh crore mark, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made two distinct injections of slightly more than ₹40,000 crore into the banking system.

The RBI injected ₹9,892 crore through the government securities buyback window and ₹30,760 crore through bids at the overnight variable rate repo (VRR) auction. In the repurchase operation, it only took 33% of the notified amount, rejecting bids at higher rates, whereas in the VRR case, it accepted 61%.

The next daily VRR auction for ₹50,000 crore was also announced by the RBI on Friday. On Monday, this transaction will be reversed.

As of Wednesday, the banking system’s liquidity was in shortfall by ₹2.2 lakh crore, compared to an average deficit of ₹1.5 lakh crore in January, according to RBI statistics.

Bids of ₹30,760 crore were placed in the inaugural daily overnight VRR auction for ₹50,000 crore. According to data, 6.51% of bids were accepted.

In addition, the RBI held a 14-day VRR auction on January 10 and a five-day VRR sale on January 15. According to analysts, this is the cause of the weak demand during this period, suggesting that certain banks had adequate liquidity.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Banking
  • liquidity
  • RBI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.