Budget 2024 announces boost to MSME sector

In Budget 2024, Government has focused on credit factors and support system for MSMEs in Budget 2024, articularly labour-intensive manufacturing. Limit of Mudra loans to be increased the limit of Mudra loans from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, for those who have availed and successfully repaid loans under TARUN category.
New mechanism also has been announced for facilitating continuation of bank credit to MSMEs during their stress period.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.