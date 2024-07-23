Budget 2024 announces boost to MSME sector

In Budget 2024, Government has focused on credit factors and support system for MSMEs in Budget 2024, articularly labour-intensive manufacturing. Limit of Mudra loans to be increased the limit of Mudra loans from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, for those who have availed and successfully repaid loans under TARUN category.

New mechanism also has been announced for facilitating continuation of bank credit to MSMEs during their stress period.